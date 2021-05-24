Clear
Judith Ann “Judy” Carroll, 80

Judith Ann “Judy” Carroll, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 23, 2021.

Posted: May 24, 2021 4:06 PM

She was born May 6, 1940 in Maryville, Missouri to Donald C. and Eva L. (Spargur) Egbert. She grew up in Burlington Junction, Missouri.
Judy married Duane Carroll. He preceded her in death.
She worked at Whitaker Cable, then Quaker Oats, where she retired after more than 20 years of service.
Judy enjoyed quilting and found joy in teaching anyone who wanted to learn how to quilt. She also was a dog lover and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister, Donna Jean Hann.
Survivors include sons, Jeff Domino and Mike Domino (Kristine); and her beloved dog, Mr. Brodie.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Reflections at Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society or the Humane Society.

