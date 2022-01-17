Judith Ann Moss, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Judith Ann Moss will be greatly missed by her 6 children, Roni Ann Mauer, Paula Trautman, Shaun Shepard (Michelle), Niki Shepard, Gary Moss, II, Janie Lucas (Odes); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren as well as her beloved husband, Gary Moss and siblings.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in her name. If you would like the family to be notified of your donation, please use this name and address: Niki Shepard, 6808 Binswanger St., St. Joseph, Missouri 64504. May she Rest in peace.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Judith Ann Moss, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.
Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:00 PM
Judith Ann Moss, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.