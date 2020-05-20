Clear
Judith Diana Bruder, 85

Visitation: Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Thursday, May 21st, 2020 10:00 AM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. ■ Interment: Mount Washington Cemetery. 614 S. Brookside Avenue, Independence, MO 64053.

Posted: May 20, 2020 9:59 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Judith Diana Bruder, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020.
She was born March 16, 1935 in Independence, Missouri. She was a graduate from Northeast High School.
Judith married Wayne Bruder October 9, 1955; he survives of the home.
She worked for the Missouri Department of Motor Vehicles for 10 years in Blue Springs, Missouri and a bank customer service representative in Independence, Missouri.
Judith loved to play bridge, have family gatherings and get-to-gethers with her friends. She was the best cook in the world. Judith raised three boys and always put family before herself.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Price and Edith (Adams) Orrill; brothers, Don Orrill and Dale Orrill.
Survivors include husband of 65 years, Wayne; children, Jeff Bruder (Donna)- Houston, Texas, Eric Bruder (April)- St Joseph, Missouri, Charles Bruder (Kathleen Haake)- San Antonio,Texas ; grandchildren, Erica Bruder, Chad Bruder - St. Joseph, Missouri, Terra Bruder - Houston, Texas, Geoffery Bruder – Houston Texas, Aleks Bruder – Houston, Texas and several extended family and friends.
Farewell Services and Public Livestreaming 10:00 A.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Washington Cemetery, Independence, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Livestreaming of service, online guestbook and obituary, visit www.meierhoffer.com, to view livestream, click obituary, “tribute wall” & select play.

