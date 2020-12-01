Judith E. Cochran, 79

Gower, Missouri- Judith Elaine Cochran, 79, Gower, passed away on November 3, 2020.

She was born April 17, 1941 in Plattsburg, Missouri to Overton and Mary (Sweaney) Foster.

Judith was a graduate of North Kansas City High School and was a licensed LPN. She worked in the health field for many years until her retirement.

Judith enjoyed traveling and collecting Shawnee cookie jars.

She loved the outdoors, and camping; a love she passed on to her sons.

Preceding her: parents, Overton and Mary Foster and brother, Ronald Foster.

Survivors: husband, Cecil Cochran, Gower Missouri; sons, Kent (Cathy) Crane, Independence, Missouri and Kevin Crane, Kansas City, Missouri; 2 grandsons, William (Brooke) Crane and Jeremy Crane.

Private services will be held with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.