Judith E. Fries Dunn, 74, of Maryville, MO, passed from this life on January 27, 2020, at Parkdale Manor in Maryville, MO. With family and friends by her side.

Judy was born on June 2nd, 1945 in Fairfax, MO to Albert Fries and Alice Nell Prather Fries. They preceded her in death.

Judy was an LPN and worked in Bonner Springs, KS for a period of time.

While residing in Parkdale Manor she loved to compete in the bowling tournaments, bingo and just winning the hearts of everyone that crossed paths with her.

Her survivors include Pamla J Wiley, daughter and Charles L. Blazer, Son. Grandchildren: Jamie, Brett, Eric, Alisha, and Trinity. Great Grandchildren: Clayton, Keirsten, Teigan, Ladedin, Alayna, Camren, Baby Eric, and Chase.

Preceded in death by Teresa L Wiley, daughter, Trinity Mae Wolf, granddaughter, and many brothers and sisters.

Judith has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

There will be a celebration of life at a later date.