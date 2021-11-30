Judith Elaine Muff, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

She was born July 17, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Robert and Neoma (Bumphrey) Frizell.

Judith married Larry John Muff on February 1, 1962. He preceded her in death on June 4, 2020.

She was manager of the jewelry department at Montgomery Ward for many years.

In earlier years, Judith and Larry loved going fishing together. Judith loved to bowl and spend time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed hot chocolate, Pepsi, and watching game shows. She also loved getting her hair done at Lila’s, aka “Phyllis”, Salon in Union Star.

Judith was a Christian and had attended Community Presbyterian Church in St. Joseph.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; and son-in-law, Ronald Klein.

Survivors include daughter, Jody Klein; son, Jeffrey Muff (Tracy); grandchildren, Jacob Muff (Layla Sipes), Zackery Muff (Darian Davis), Landon Klein and Ashtyn Klein (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Levi, Paxtyn and Jace.

Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 1:00 P.M. Monday, Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.