Clear

Judith Irene Logston, 71, of St. Joseph

Ms. Logston has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 1:16 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Judith's Obituary

Judith Irene Logston, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home. She was born August 27, 1947 in rural Buchanan County, MO, She graduated from Faucett High School and Hillyard Vocational with a degree in Nursing. She married Dale Logston on August 7, 1967 in Savannah, MO. She worked at Saxton Care Centers as a LPN. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by husband, Dale Logston on September 4, 2015, father, Chester Hayes and mother, Marjorie Hayes. Survivors include, daughter, Beth (Austin) Wilhite of Saint Joseph, son, Steve (Brandy) Logston of Crab Orchard, NE, son, Scott (Jamie) Logston of Saint Joseph, brother, Dudley Martin of St. Joseph, sister, Linda Monney of St. Joseph, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Logston has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 77°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 75°
We are waking up on this Monday morning to clear skies and temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Will be hard to beat Monday's forecast as it will be a warm and sunny day. Highs by the afternoon will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events