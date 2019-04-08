Judith's Obituary

Judith Irene Logston, 71, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at her home. She was born August 27, 1947 in rural Buchanan County, MO, She graduated from Faucett High School and Hillyard Vocational with a degree in Nursing. She married Dale Logston on August 7, 1967 in Savannah, MO. She worked at Saxton Care Centers as a LPN. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. Judith was preceded in death by husband, Dale Logston on September 4, 2015, father, Chester Hayes and mother, Marjorie Hayes. Survivors include, daughter, Beth (Austin) Wilhite of Saint Joseph, son, Steve (Brandy) Logston of Crab Orchard, NE, son, Scott (Jamie) Logston of Saint Joseph, brother, Dudley Martin of St. Joseph, sister, Linda Monney of St. Joseph, 12 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Logston has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.