Judith Jene "Judy"'s Obituary

Judith Jene "Judy" Long, 76, of St. Joseph, died Monday, February 4, 2019, at St. Joseph Senior Living in St. Joseph. Judy was born August 4, 1942, in Buchanan County, MO, to Raymond Eugene and Mary Louise (Hollenbeck) Stroud.

Prior to retirement she worked as a cook for the St. Joseph State Hospital for over 30 years. She was a member of the Woodson Chapel Christian Church, and the Eagles #49 of St. Joseph. She had previously attended the Mound City Christian Church in Mound City, MO.

She was married to Calvin L. Long and he preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her parents and a sister Vicki L. Church.

Survivors include a sister Janice Hyatt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodson Chapel Christian Church or to the Kickapoo Nation.

Visitation will be Friday, February 8, 2019 , from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery.