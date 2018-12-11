Judith "Judy" Barber76, of Saint Joseph, MO passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Mosaic Life Care Hospital, Saint Joseph, MO. She was born January 6, 1942 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Betty and Henry "Hank" Drennen. She graduated from Lafayette High School and was the Basketball homecoming queen. She married the love of her life Jerry Barber November 12, 1960, he passed away in 2003. Judy worked for Stanley Kalander, Attorney at Law as a secretary, and then in the Curcuit Clerk's office at the Buchanan County Court House. She enjoyed playing Mahjongg, watching Criminal Minds on TV, and was a life long reader, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, and family events, she was a member of Shamrock Sisters and St. James Catholic Church. Judith was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Barber, mother, Betty Drennen, father, Henry "Hank" Drennen. Survivors include son, Jerry (Vickie) Barber of St. Joseph, MO, son, Jim (Frances) Barber of Agency, MO, daughter, Jeanine (Gregg) Krauss, sister, Donna (Tom) Dowdy of Phoenix, sister, Karen (Johnny) Orozco of St. Joseph, sister, Nancy (Don) Frump of St. Joseph, sister, Cathy (Larry) Conner of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Henry "Hot Rod" (Gloria) Drennen of St. Joseph, MO, g, 19 grandchildren 16 great grandchildren, n, numerous nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 11:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church, Father Evan Harkins Celebrant. The Rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church Renovation fund. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.