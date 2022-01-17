Judith "Judy" Feiden-Bradford, 79, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born April 26, 1942 in Aurora, IL, daughter of Neva and Richard Feiden. She graduated from Sisters of St. Joseph in Concordia, KS and Marymount College, Salina KS, earning her Masters in Education. She married the love of her life, Marvin Bradford who preceded her in death. Judy was the former Director of Religious Education at St. Joseph Catholic and St. Rita of Cascia Schools, in Aurora IL. Judy has served as a board member of the Hesed House in Aurora and her and her late husband, Marvin worked with Mosaic Hospice as a Volunteer for over 15 years. She was currently an active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in St. Joseph. She loved serving her church and her community and she loved her dog Skippy. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Marvin Bradford, siblings, Darryl Feiden, Ronald Feiden, Sally Feiden and Linda Feiden-Stefanich. Survivors include, sister, Sheryl (Bob) Burghardt of Aurora, IL, brother, Kenneth Feiden of Aurora, IL, step-children, Pamela (Kenneth) Gardner of Kearney, NE, Belinda (Phil) Hedrick of Mission, KS and Rick (Monica) Storer of Savannah, MO, her aunt, Shirley (Eugene) Miller of St. Joseph, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who all loved her. Ms. Feiden-Bradford has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Inurnment to take place in Aurora, IL. Memorials are requested to Mosaic Life Care- Hospice or Marymount College-Sisters of St. Joseph.