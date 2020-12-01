Clear
Judith K. Welborn, 76

Judith K. (Harrison) Welborn 1944-2020 Judith K. (Harrison) Welborn, 76, Savannah, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:43 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

She was born February 23, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Ernest and Oneta (Richardson) Harrison.
Judy was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School.
She married Michael Welborn September 29, 1979; he preceded her in death.
Judy was an accountant for various companies.
She enjoyed Chiefs football and adored all of her grandchildren. Judy loved cooking and being with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Robert Harrison.
Survivors include her children, Scott Moran (Candy), John Welborn (Maria), Michelle Emilio (John), Karen Blevins (Mike); grandchildren, Elway Moran, Mark Moran, Erickson Moran, Mackenzie Eggleston (Derrick), Tammy Flowers (Doug), Sara Shell (Josh Nold), Megan Owens (Harvey), Stephanie, Erin, and Kristen Emelio, Laura Ross (Davin), Alyssa, Emily and Jason Welborn; brother, Ronald Harrison, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial Service will be held 10:30 A.N. December 2, 2020, ROC Fellowship . In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Northwest Autism Alliance.

The next storm system is set to move close to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Wind chills Wednesday morning will be in the teens with the daytime high only getting into the 40s. Wednesday we will see a little bit of a warm up with highs in the mid 40's.
