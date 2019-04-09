Clear
Judith Kay Baker 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Judith's Obituary
Judith Kay Baker 79, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born May 4, 1939 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Mary and Aubrey Bougher. She attended Benton High School and worked at various jobs around St. Joseph, including Hobby Lobby and Flavor Maid Donuts. She was very active with her children in their school years. She enjoyed ceramic's and had her own ceramic shop, she also loved to travel. Judith was a member of the former Hyde Valley United Methodist. She was preceded in death by husband, Raymond Baker, her parents, and her daughter, Gaile Miller. Survivors include, sons, Bruce Wayne (Janelle) Baker, and Darren Keith (Leisa) Baker both of St. Joseph, MO, brother, Dennis (Carol) Bougher of Liberty, SC, sisters, Joann Graham, Lincoln, NE, and Marilyn (Jim) Moynah, Hiawatha, KS, grandchildren: Dawn Hall, Josh (Jessie) Baker, Tyler Baker, Justin (Heather) Townsend, Amber Barnett, Katie (Matt) Parsons, Felicia Miller, Brian Miller, Whitney Baker, Raychel Baker (Derek Ott) Bre Ann (Danny) Baker, great grandchildren: Carol (Jamie - fiance), Jasmine, Harper, Blaine, Kallie, Coltin, Tyson, Dane, Abby, Reily, Christian, Kaden, Hadleigh Griffin, Mason and Kaelynn, geat great granddaughter, Gracie.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Darrell Jones officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

