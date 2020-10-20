Clear
Judith Klein, 79

Service: Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 20, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Judith Klein
1941-2020

Judith Klein, 79, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020.
She was born April 13, 1941, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Arthur Paul and Bernice Emma (Rekate) Hoefelmann.
Judith married Robert L. Klein on November 3, 1962. He preceded her in death on February 28, 1990.
She retired as a registered nurse at the State Hospital in St. Joseph.
Judith enjoyed her cats and her kids, and never missed one of their events.
She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Survivors include daughters, Kim Dilley (Russell) and Kristen O’Callaghan (Rob); grandchildren, Josh Dilley, Chris (Tiffanie) Dilley, Austin Kirschner (Tasha), Bryson O’Callaghan (Jessica), Rebecca Gabriel (Dylan), Caleb O’Callaghan, and Kaitlyn O’Callaghan; and six great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

