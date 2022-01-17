Judith L. Galbreath, 80

Judith Lynne Ray Galbreath of rural Barnard, MO, passed away on December 30, 2021, in Maryville, MO. Judy was born July 9, 1940, in Zanesville, OH. She was united in marriage to James W. Galbreath on February 23, 1962, in Albuquerque, NM.

Judy’s world took a sharp turn when she met her husband of nearly 60 years at an Air Force dance in Albuquerque. Soon after, the Missouri farm called Jim back home from the suburbs. Judy, a bona fide city girl, plunged herself into an utterly unfamiliar lifestyle raising livestock, crops, and vegetables alongside children, kittens, and horses while learning from and contributing to a close community of family, friends, and neighbors.

Judy was a caretaker who took enormous pride in her children’s and grandchildren’s lives, activities, and accomplishments. Judy was a baby whisperer who connected intimately with children. She was a devoted daughter and sister and a loyal friend. She was keenly interested in people’s stories, and her generous heart welcomed friends of her family as her own.

Gifts of hand-sewn works of art meant she appreciated your friendship or admired how you loved her family. Notably, she lovingly made intricate Christmas stockings for every member of her family and beautiful jewelry bags for each granddaughters’ bridal parties.

Her passion for tomatoes was legendary, horses were her thrill (and nemesis), and the house was rarely without music—piano from the grandgirls, sweeping film scores, and the sophistication of Stan Kenton and Count Basie. Judy was an avid genealogist documenting many generations of family. She and Jim took great pride in creating a showplace acreage surrounded by many trees.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, John G. and Regina F. (Smith) Ray of Zanesville, OH. She is survived by her husband, James W. Galbreath, her children, Dr. Leslie Galbreath, Mark (Laurie) Galbreath, and Shannon (Shawn) Skoglund, her grandchildren Ashley (Taylor) Jones, Dr. Kelsey (Josh) Wilson, Erynn (Noah) Watson, Emily Skoglund, Reagan Galbreath, Wyatt Galbreath, her great-grandchildren Oliver and Emilia Jones and Theodore Wilson, her brothers John R. (Donna) Ray and Douglas (Ellen) Ray, her brother-in-law Gerald (Janice) Galbreath and sister-in-law Mary Alice McBain, and numerous other beloved family members.

Services for Judy will be at 1:00 PM, on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Bram Funeral Home in Maryville, MO, followed by a graveside service at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow, MO.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until service time on Saturday at the Bram Funeral Home.

The family respectfully asks that masks be worn indoors whenever possible.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations in Judy’s name to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund ℅ Bram Funeral Home or the Cure Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at CureMito.org

