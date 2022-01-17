Judith Nelson Trout, 84

Judith Nelson Trout passed away on January 13, 2022. Born on August 17, 1937, to Andy and Helen Nelson in Kansas City, MO, Judy was the oldest of three children. She attended Southwest High School and Drury College in Springfield, MO where she became a member of Zeta Tau Alpha. She later graduated from University of Kansas City School of Dentistry as a dental hygienist. While there, Judy met Jim Trout who she married on November 30, 1957, in Kansas City.

Jim and Judy had two children: Cathy (John) McNulty of McMinnville, TN, and Andy (Dana) Trout of St. Joseph. Judy was blessed with four grandchildren: Erin (Todd) McInerney of Elmwood Park, IL, Emily (Kevin) Moritz of Prairie Village, KS, John Trout of St. Joseph and Joe Trout of St. Joseph. Family was an important part of Judy’s life as was volunteerism, music and travel.

As a dental hygienist, Judy worked for her husband as needed and later worked for the Social Welfare Board. Volunteer opportunities kept Judy busy throughout her lifetime. She served as a Girl Scout Troop Leader, was a member of P.E.O. Chapter BP, was very active in Junior League of St. Joseph including a one-year term as president. First Presbyterian Church was important to the Trout family. Judy served as a deacon, decorated the sanctuary with others during holidays and was part of the chancel choir for many years. Her singing interests extended to the St. Joseph Community Chorus. The Ladies Union Benevolent Association Board kept Judy involved with staff and volunteers of Noyes Home.

Both Judy and Jim loved to travel with family and friends. They were involved with a dental mission trip. A group of Boy Scouts attending Jamboree in England lead to a wonderful relationship between a U.S. group and a British group of Scouts. The couple traveled throughout the United States and Europe with the leaders of the British Scout troop on numerous occasions. The St. Joseph Community Chorus provided additional travel opportunities.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Jim Trout, her parents, his parents and her two siblings.

Visitation will be at Meierhoffer on Sunday, January 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 7th and Jules, at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 17. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to the Noyes Home for Children, 801 N. Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph, MO 64506, or First Presbyterian Church Music Fund or Organ Maintenance Fund, 301 N. 7th St., St. Joseph, MO 64501. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.