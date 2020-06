Judy A. Kirk

1949-2020

Judy A. Kirk, 70, Independence, Missouri, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020.

She was born September 5, 1949 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Judy was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Burkella (Compton) Hardin; and brother, Donald Hardin.

Survivors include daughters, Melissa Degenfelder (David), Amy Cook (Mark); grandchildren, Eric Degenfelder (Heather), Katie Jones (Jimi), Tyler Degenfelder, Allison Cook, Jacob Cook, Abigail Degenfelder, Grant Cook; great-grandchildren, Annaliese and Olivia Degenfelder.

Arrangments pending, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory