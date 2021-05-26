Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Judy Ann McGinnis, 79

Judy Ann McGinnis, 79, Hammond, IN, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Francoise and her husband Brad Wotkun, in Hammond, IN.

Posted: May 26, 2021 4:12 PM

Judy Ann McGinnis, 79, Hammond, IN, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Francoise and her husband Brad Wotkun, in Hammond, IN.

Judy was born February 11, 1942, in Maryville, MO to parents, Glenn and Fern McGinnis. Both, along with her 3 siblings, Saundra, Richard, and Chris, have preceded her in death. Surviving family include brother-in-law Charles Gorton and family and sister-in-laws Theresa Riley and Janice McGinnis and their family.

Judy graduated from Maryville High School in 1960 and matriculated to Northwest Missouri State University where she was a charter member of Phi Mu Fraternity. She also was a thespian, acting in various roles throughout her high school and college years. After she obtained her elementary teaching degree, she taught in Peoria, IL for several years and then moved to Chicago, IL, where she taught kindergarten in the Chicago Public School System for over 30 years.

After retirement she remained in Chicago to be near her daughter.

A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Miriam Cemetery in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 86°
Lots of sunshine across the area today with temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s. Clouds will start to build into the area tonight with storm chances increasing after midnight. Storms will likely move into the area early tomorrow morning around 2 AM. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging wind and localized flooding. Another line of thunderstorms will try to develop later Thursday afternoon, but the majority of the activity for the second round of storms looks to stay to our south. Late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will roll through the area and that will bring us some much cooler weather for the end of the week into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s through the weekend. Conditions look to stay dry through the weekend with rain chances returning early next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories