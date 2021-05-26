Judy Ann McGinnis, 79, Hammond, IN, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Francoise and her husband Brad Wotkun, in Hammond, IN.

Judy was born February 11, 1942, in Maryville, MO to parents, Glenn and Fern McGinnis. Both, along with her 3 siblings, Saundra, Richard, and Chris, have preceded her in death. Surviving family include brother-in-law Charles Gorton and family and sister-in-laws Theresa Riley and Janice McGinnis and their family.

Judy graduated from Maryville High School in 1960 and matriculated to Northwest Missouri State University where she was a charter member of Phi Mu Fraternity. She also was a thespian, acting in various roles throughout her high school and college years. After she obtained her elementary teaching degree, she taught in Peoria, IL for several years and then moved to Chicago, IL, where she taught kindergarten in the Chicago Public School System for over 30 years.

After retirement she remained in Chicago to be near her daughter.

A graveside memorial service will be held Sunday, June 6, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Miriam Cemetery in Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Judy’s honor to a charity of the donor’s choice.