Judy Ann Roberts, 67, of St. Joseph, MO

Judy has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be held at a later date

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 3:47 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Judy's Obituary
Judy Ann Roberts, 67, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at her home in St. Joseph. She was born May 17, 1952 in Worthington, MN, daughter of Helen and Chris Christensen. She worked at Mead Products for nearly 32 years. She loved her family and nature. She especially enjoyed hummingbirds. Judy was preceded in death by father, Chris Christensen, mother, Helen Christensen, son, Christopher Roberts, brother, Chris "Sonny" Christensen, brother-in-law, Marv Sjoberg, and brother-in-law, Steve Slocum. Survivors include, husband and companion of 52 years, Charles "Bill" William Roberts, Jr. of Saint Joseph, daughter, Charlene Roberts of St. Joseph, grandchildren, Vanessa (Dave) Pritchett, Jennifer (Sergio) Roberts-Torres, Johnathon (Samantha) Roberts, Ashley (Josh Sutton) Woolery, sisters, Dorothy Sjoberg, Alice (Byron) Bicknese, Betty Christensen, and Jane Slocum, sister-in-law, Kali Christensen, great-grandchildren, Neveah, Mariah, DeShawna, Sergio, Dylan, Mateo, Camilla, Caydence, Carter, Calli, Lilly, Landon, and numerous nieces and nephews.
