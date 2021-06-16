Judy Ann (Ward) Felch, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.

On July 26, 1944, she was born to George W. Ward, Jr. and Lillian (Thompson) Ward in King City, Missouri.

She married Gary Dean Felch, Sr. on July 8, 1962. After 55 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on December 28, 2017.

She will be remembered as the most thoughtful person. Judy always thought of her sister, Donna, first and protected her fiercely. She made everyone feel loved, meaningful and hopeful for better things to come.

Judy enjoyed working in her yard and planting flowers.

She was preceded in death by her children, Gary Dean Felch, Jr. and Sheila Elaine; parents; and three brothers.

Survivors include sister, Donna Crawford; nephews, Garrett Nordstrom and Dax Mayes; aunts, Vivian White, Vinnie Evans and Bea Hawley; and devoted friend since the first grade, Agnes Sharp.

Internment at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.