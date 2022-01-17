Clear
Judy D. Emmons, 76

Judy D. Emmons, 76, Gower, Missouri, passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 11:39 AM

She was born in St. Joseph, Missouri on August 16, 1945, to Glenn and Mary (Cartmill) Hartley.
Judy married James Robert Emmons February 27, 1965. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Gower Baptist Church. Judy was a homemaker and Avon Representative for over 25 years.
She enjoyed playing cards and dominoes with her family and friends, shopping, fishing, traveling, and family dinner get togethers. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Doris Ann Guyer.
Additional survivors include children, Jeffrey Todd Emmons (Teri), Jennifer Butcher (Darrel); grandsons, Landon Butcher, Cameron, Corbin and Cruise Emmons; sister, Carol Morris; brother, Glenn Earl Hartley (Bonnie); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Green Valley Baptist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Tuesday, Green Valley Baptist Church. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

