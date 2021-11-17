Judy Jurene (Tillitson) Rogers "Captain", 73, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at her home.

Judy was born December 21, 1947 to Albert and Lucille (Adams) Tillitson. She graduated from Nogales High School in 1966. She worked at Brymarc Property Management and Antelope Valley Retirement Manor and retired after 26 years at North Belt K-Mart.

Judy enjoyed playing piano for retirees and majored in Music in her younger years. She had fun with mirror writing (writing backwards). She started her own craft business with friend Paula Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her son Martin, brother Stanley and her parents.

Survivors include her husband Jack Rogers of the home; children, Chrystopher Havener and Ryan Havener, sisters Lesley Bazinet and Linda Henderson; stepchildren Angie (Rogers) Wilson, Jeffrey Rogers, Brooke Anderson and Jennifer (Rogers) Stanek; grandchildren Alexandrya Havener, Ryan Havener II and Zachary Logsdon; many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Per Judy's request, there will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to Parkway Christian Fellowship, 3004 Pickett Road St. Joseph, MO 64503, or the St. Joseph Animal Shelter.