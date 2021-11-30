Clear
Judy K. Davis, 75

Judith K. “Judy” Davis passed away November 28, 2021.

Nov 30, 2021

Judith K. “Judy” Davis passed away November 28, 2021. She was born February 21, 1946 to Lorraine Bell. Born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri, Judy graduated from Lafayette High School. Soon after high school she married, and later divorced, Ralph Davis, Jr. Together they had four children.
She worked for Quaker Oats for 20 years and then at Mosaic Life Care for 10 years before retiring in 2011. When she wasn’t working, and in retirement, Judy found her greatest joy spending time with her family. Many wonderful memories were made spending time with her sisters, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Judy was preceded in death by her mother; sisters, Peggy LeMasters and Katherine Hurtig.
Survived by her son, Rodney Davis (Susie); daughters, Jodi Davis, Renita Neville (Tyler), and Dawn Bolton (Brett) all of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Morgan Davis (Tina), Cassie Davis, Rodney Davis, Aaron Davis, Kelsey Davis and Rylie Neville; as well as five great-grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Temperatures were slightly cooler today thanks to a northwesterly wind and some cloud cover. Highs were still be above average today with temperatures in the mid 50s. Well above average temperatures will return through the end of the work week with highs in the 60s and 70s. Dry and sunny conditions look to continue through the work week into the weekend. Slightly cooler temperatures will move into the area this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
