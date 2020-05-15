Clear
Judy Kay Prawl, 64

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: May 15, 2020 10:07 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Judy Kay (Campbell) Prawl, 64, of Troy, Kansas died Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

Judy was born on January 22, 1956 in Highland, Kansas to Robert and Anita (Waggner ) Campbell. She lived all of her life in Doniphan county where she worked for the Doniphan County Health Department then went to work as a para for the Doniphan county schools.

Judy married Doyle Prawl on April 7, 1973 in Fanning, Kansas. He survives of the home. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Diane Bembrick.

Additional survivors include; her sons; Toby Prawl (Staci) of Eudora, Kansas;

Jeremy Prawl (Christina) of Severance, Kansas;

5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends;

Sisters; Peggy Norris of Wathena, Kansas;

Tina Campbell of Severance, Kansas.

Judy’s wishes were to be cremated with no services. Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy are in charge of arrangements.

