Judy L. Harmeyer Hill, 58

Services are private. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Kansas City, MO.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 9:20 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Judy Lee Harmeyer Hill, 58, of Platte City, MO passed away Saturday March 14, 2020.

She was born on February 26, 1962 to Carroll “Red” and Barbara (Mason) Harmeyer in Burlington, Iowa. Judy grew up in Kansas City, MO and in 1980 she graduated from St. Pius X High School.

Judy lived in Platte City where she raised her two children Rachel and Mason. She owned and operated Hightops Daycare in Platte City, Judy’s Catering and was the kitchen manager for E.G. America in Platte City. Judy enjoyed cooking, golfing, watching the KC Royals and the KC Chiefs play, being outdoors and most of all being a grandma to Gage and Easton.

She was preceded in death by her mother Barbara Harmeyer and brother Craig Harmeyer.

Judy is survived by children Rachel Renz and Mason Hill; grandchildren Gage Monteil and Easton Kohrs; father Red Harmeyer and wife Lois; brother Brad Harmeyer and wife Jennifer; her bestie Melinda Ward; her dog Whitley; nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.

SERVICES ARE PRIVATE FAMILY ONLY

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, Kansas City, MO

As we go into the work week we will start to warm back up with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and lower 60s by Wednesday. Another storm system will make its way into the area giving us a chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night and Thursday.
