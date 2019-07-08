Judy Sabra Mensch July 11, 1944 - July 5, 2019

Judy Sabra Mensch 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at her home. She was born July 11, 1944 in Dragerton, Utah, daughter of the late Edith & Payne Holm. She was raised in San Diego, and attended the Monta Vista High School & Grossmont College. She also spent many years in South Dakota. She was a Farm Wife and homemaker, who enjoyed raising, breeding, and showing rabbits all across the country. She mentored young people in 4- H, and while not raising rabbits, she enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, and needle work. She was a 4-H Rabbit Judge, Sesquicentennial 4-H Rabbits for State of South Dakota Breeder of the Year for Rabbits for the State South Dakota Breeders Association, & Vice President of State Rabbit Club. She was President of Mid City Rabbit Club, President of the Legion Auxilliary, Menno, SD, Excutive Leader of Hutchison County 4-H, and a member of the American Rabbit Breeders Association, and the ARBA Rabbit Club. Judy was preceded in death by her former Husband, Roger Mensch, her parents, brother, Dennis Holm, and half brother, Don Holm. Survivors include daughters, Angela Ackerman (Bernard Smith) St. Joseph, MO, Vickie Mensch-Geuther, and Connie (Tom) Spielmann, Sioux Falls, SD, a son, Curtis Mensch of TN, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, sisters, Jeannene Petit, Orem, UT, and Susan Arnold. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am - 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home with Memorial Services following Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at the Rupp Funeral Home. Chaplain Dave Hugger officiating. She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.