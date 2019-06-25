Obituary

Judy Sollars, 71, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019.

She was born on December 28, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Earl and Helen McGlothlin.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include daughters; Erin Hales, Kristen Ferris.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online visit Judy’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select donate now.