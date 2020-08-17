Clear

Judy Stone, 73

Visitation: Monday, August 17th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Judy Stone
1947-2020

Judy Stone, 73, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020.
She was born July 10, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Francis and Leta (Henley) Lyle.
Judy married Clifford “Dale” Stone July 21, 1977. He preceded her in death September 2, 1995.
She worked at Wire Rope Corporation of America. Judy enjoyed cooking, quilting and parties with her friends.
Judy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Stone; granddaughter, Holley; and her parents.
Survivors include sons, Allen Stone (Scherry), Joe Stone, Brian Stone (Jan Wilson); grandchildren, Kyle Stone, Kaylee Stone, Madison Roderick (Kyle), Jenny Johnson, Tia Johnson.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.
