Judy (Wright) Schoeneck, 71, of Elwood, Kansas died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home.

Judy was born on November 20, 1948 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Roy Lee and Maxine (Allen) Wright. She lived all of her life in Elwood. Judy ran the Little Lambs Daycare at the Elwood United Community Church from 1996 until 2011.

She was a member of the Elwood United Community Church in Elwood.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers; Gary and Billy Wright.

Survivors include her son, Christopher Schoeneck of Elwood

Grandchildren; Stacie Schoeneck (Jason) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Nick Schoeneck (Becky) of St. Joseph, Missouri

Great-grandchildren; Joshua, Joseph, Emily and Alyssa.

FUNERAL: Friday, June 12, 2020 – 11:00 A.M.

At: Elwood United Community Church – Elwood

Visitation: family will receive friends Thursday evening 6:30 – 8 pm at the Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas where friends may call after 9 am Thursday.

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena

Memorials: Elwood United Community Church