Obituary
Julia Elizabeth “Beth” Bowling, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2019.
She was born July 18, 1933.
Beth was a member of Lady Auxiliary Post #1668.
She was one of the most giving, caring individuals you could have ever known, and if she touched your life in some way you were given a gift. Beth was carefree, fun, loving and most of all patient.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Effie (Thomas) Stocking; daughter, Oneita Sanford; husbands, Jack Bowling, Raymond Dale Terry; brothers, Merlin and Gene.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Denney (Travis), Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Danielle Chivano (Gustavo), Tom Ebert, Jr. (Allison), Wisconsin; great-granddaughter, Sophia; cousins and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests they be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter or ASPCA.
