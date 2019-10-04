Clear

Julia Elizabeth “Beth” Bowling, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri

Memorial Service Saturday, October 05, 2019 3:00PM - 4:00PM Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory 5005 Frederick Blvd. Saint Joseph, MO 64506

Obituary
Julia Elizabeth “Beth” Bowling, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 28, 2019.
She was born July 18, 1933.
Beth was a member of Lady Auxiliary Post #1668.
She was one of the most giving, caring individuals you could have ever known, and if she touched your life in some way you were given a gift. Beth was carefree, fun, loving and most of all patient.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobert and Effie (Thomas) Stocking; daughter, Oneita Sanford; husbands, Jack Bowling, Raymond Dale Terry; brothers, Merlin and Gene.
Survivors include her daughter, Julie Denney (Travis), Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Danielle Chivano (Gustavo), Tom Ebert, Jr. (Allison), Wisconsin; great-granddaughter, Sophia; cousins and extended family.
Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family suggests they be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter or ASPCA.

