Julia "Jewels" Bowen-Schuele, 45, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born September 19, 1975 in Wood River, IL, daughter of Lydia and Lyle Bowen. She graduated from Atchison High School, class of 1995, and she was currently working at Daily's Meat in St. Joseph. Jewels was a fun spirited person, and she enjoyed taking care of others. She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Ashton Schuele, mother, Lydia Bowen, and brother, Lyle Bowen, Jr. Survivors include: daughters, Kayla Bellomy, Allison Schuele, and Alaney Schuele, father, Lyle Bowen, Sr., and brother, Alvin Bowen, all of Atchison.
Ms. Bowen-Schuele has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of her Life will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Ken Watkins officiating. Following services, Inurnment will take place in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison, KS. Memorials in her name are requested to the family.
