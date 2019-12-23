TROY, KANSAS – Julia “Judy” (Simmons) Ross 92, of Troy, Kansas passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

Judy was born on October 25, 1927 in Highland, Kansas to Robert and Cecil (Gibson) Simmons. She was a lifelong resident of Doniphan County and a homemaker.

She is a member of the First Baptist Church of Troy and Troy Lions Club.

Judy married Elmer J. “Buddy” Ross on December 28, 1947. He preceded her in death on February 25, 2007. She was also preceded by a son, Marvin Ross and seven siblings.

Survivors include her children - Anita Yingling (David) of Kansas City, Missouri;

Beverly Ewing (Larry) of Hiawatha, Kansas;

Roger Ross (Lori) of Troy, Kansas;

Brother – Bill Simmons (Wanda) of Troy, Kansas;

Sisters – Luella Golden of Phoenix, Arizona;

Jerry Ruth Davis (Ron) of San Antonio, Texas;

Grandchildren - Ali (Ryan) Johnson, Amy (Dave) Calderone, Mandy (Jeff) Frieling, John (Katie) Yingling, Bridget Huss (Heath), Travis (Emily) Schoenfelder, Nikki (Keith) Wilcox, Natalie (Andrew) Tarkowski, Jake & Makayla Ross. 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons & numerous nieces and nephews

FUNERAL: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10:30 A.M.

At: First BaptistChurch in Troy

Burial: Moray Cemetery N.E. of Bendena, Kansas

Visitation: Family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 PM at Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, Troy, Kansas, where friends may call after 10:00 A.M. Sunday.

Memorials: First Baptist Church, NEK Hospice and Doniphan County Ambulance District 1.