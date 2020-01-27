Clear
Julia L. Johnson, 85

Visitation: Saturday, January 25th, 2020 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Service: Sunday, January 26th, 2020 2:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Posted: Jan 27, 2020 8:21 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Julia L. Johnson, 85, of Savannah, Missouri, died Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Julia was born on July 27, 1934 in DeKalb County, Missouri to the late Harold and Julia (Dunham) Julian.

Julia married Eugene "Gene" D. Johnson on April 12, 1953. He passed away on September 26, 2019. They celebrated 66 years of marriage.

She worked for the Savannah R-3 School District at the Amazonia elementary school as a secretary. She also was a secretary for many years at the Whitesville Baptist Church.

Julia was a member of the Whitesville Baptist Church and a volunteer at the St. Joseph Baptist Association. She was a wonderful gardener and loved to read. She enjoyed cooking and her family loved her homemade Christmas candy. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors : daughter Michele Keul; son Michael Johnson (Melinda); five grandchildren, Kurt (Darcy), Kelly (Tim), Ashley (Donnie), Keith (Cortney), Christopher (Brittany); eight great-grandchildren; siblings Frank Julian, Linda Stafford, Betty Ussary (Jim) and Dorothy Julian; nieces; sister-in-law Marie Johnson; other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Julia was preceded in death by siblings Kathy Reynolds, Mary Sutton and Jan Gomen.

Memorial Visitation: 1:00-3:00 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

Memorial Service Celebrating Julia's Life: 2:00 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at our chapel.

The family suggests memorials to the Whitesville Baptist Church or the Andrew County Food Pantry.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 30s tomorrow. Once the fog clears, we will get to see the sun briefly before the another round of clouds build in during the evening. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
