Juliann "Julie"'s Obituary

Juliann "Julie" Swoboda Reil Stewart 71, of St. Joseph passed from this life on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness with family by her side.

Julie was born March 7, 1948, to John J. Swoboda and Maxine Hulser Swoboda Uzynski. Julie graduated from Central High School, Class of 1966, and Platte-Gard Business College.

Julie married Mark William Reil, Sr. on May 10, 1968. To this union were born two children, Shawna Markay Reil Roman and Mark William Reil, Jr. They later divorced. Julie worked as a stenographer for the State of Missouri in the Division of Family Services for 19 years. After she remarried to Gene Stewart, an over the road truck driver, she retired to travel with him for some time and settled in Georgia.

She then started doing medical transcription from home. Later she and Gene moved to Arizona and eventually to California for a brief period of time. Gene passed away unexpectedly in December 2004. Following Gene's death, she returned to St. Joseph to reunite with her first husband and companion Mark until her passing.

Julie was preceded in death by her beloved dog, a Min Pen named, "T-Rex," as well as, by her parents and stepfather, Frank L. Uzynski, brother-in-law, Dennis Pierce, and a half-brother, Shawn Swoboda.

Julie is survived by: Mark W. Reil, Sr. of the home; daughter, Shawna M. Reil Roman; son, Mark W. Reil, Jr. (Ann and her daughter Mary Grace), three grandsons, Ethan M. Reil, Anthony L. Roman, and Joseph W. Roman; her sister, Candy Swoboda Pierce (Al), brother, Chris R. Uzynski (Angie), and several nieces, nephews, half-brothers and half-sisters; step-son, Kevin and step-daughter, Marcy.

Julie was a very creative and talented woman who was skilled in Calligraphy, oil painting and crafts of all kinds, which she sold in her booth at Hunterland Mall. To know her was to love her, she was a very loving, kind and generous person with a heart of gold. She never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone however she could. She had a tremendous sense of humor and was an all around fun person to spend time with. She is sorely missed by her family and all her close friends.

Mrs. Stewart has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Per her wishes no visitation or services are scheduled. Online condolences and be left at www.heatonbowmansmith.com