Julie A. Markley, 50

Julie Ann Markley, 50, of Hopkins, MO, died on January 17, 2020, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville, MO.

She was born on October 26, 1969, in Mt Ayr, IA, and was the daughter of Jesse Everhart Sr., and Lois Carpenter Everhart. She graduated from North Nodaway High School, class of 1988. She also attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. While there, she met Christopher Dean Markley. They were married in Hopkins on January 13, 1990. They became the parents of one son, Justin Dean Markley.

Julie worked at NSK Corp. in Clarinda, IA for nearly 27 years. She enjoyed crafting, painting windows, cooking and taking care of her family, which included attending activities of her nieces and nephews. She loved decorating her home both inside and out. She raised beautiful flowers in her yard and was an excellent gardener. She loved sports and was an athlete in school and continued that love with coaching and supporting young kids. She loved the Chiefs, the Royals, the Mizzou Tigers, and the Northwest Bearcats.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Donnie and Ronnie Everhart; sister, Jeanne Vorhies; parents Jesse and Lois Everhart; mother in law, Karen Markley; grandparents, Bill and Mary Everhart, Dana and Pearl Carpenter; and many aunts and uncles.

Julie is survived by her husband, Chris; son Justin (Courtney Bishop); brothers, Jess (Linda) Everhart, Jerald (Corey) Everhart; sister Janet (Al) Hoover; brother in law, Larry Vorhies; uncles, Eldon (Barbara) Everhart, Dave Vance; aunts, Phyllis Morrison, Linda Everhart Meier, Marion Everhart, Rosie Carpenter, Bonnie Carpenter, Stella Carpenter; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the Lamar Cemetery, Elmo, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5-8:00 PM, Friday, January 24, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested in Julie’s name to the Hopkins Ball Association, Hopkins, MO.