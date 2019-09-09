Clear
Julie Ann Copeland, 55, of St. Joseph, MO

Family to receive friends Rupp Funeral Home Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Wednesday, September 11, 2019 2:00 PM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 9, 2019 4:41 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Julie's Obituary
Julie Ann Copeland, 55, of St. Joseph, MO, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home surrounded by family and friends. Julie was born on Sept. 21, 1963, in St Joseph, MO, to Gary and Ada (Morgan) Copeland. She was preceded in death by mother Ada Copeland. Survivors include: her father, Gary Copeland; brother, Scott (Kristi) Copeland; sister, Linda (Steve) Doles. Nieces and nephews, Christopher (Mary), Matthew (Brittany), Kelsey (Abe), Lindsay (Jeff), Andrew, Kayla, and Anthony. Great nieces and nephews, Jaselyn, Addison, Jayton, Kayson, Teagon, Matthew, June and Micca, 9 aunts and uncles and many cousins. Julie graduated from Helen Davis School. She was actively involved with Special Olympics for 40 plus years. A member of Rec Club, Storm Choir, and "Through the Roof" of Grace Evangelical Church. She enjoyed watching Walt Disney movies, eating out with friends and family, vacationing to Branson, and listening to Elvis Presley and the Beach Boys. The family would like to give a special thanks to Harold Joyce, June, Shelly and Kira Morgan, and to Renee Doles for all of the special help. The family will receive friends Tues., Sept. 10, 2019, from 5:00- 8:00 pm at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral servcies 2:00 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Rupp Chapel. Memorial donations should be made to UCP (United Cerebral Palsy) the adult program of St. Joseph, MO, or to Storm Choir and "Through the Roof" of Grace Evangelical Church.

Starting the week with very warm temperatures and the high humidity will continue through much of the week. Highs Monday are going to be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
