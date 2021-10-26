Clear
Julie Ann Copple, 57

Julie Ann Copple, 57, passed away, October 24, 2021.

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 4:22 PM

She was born May 23, 1964 in Kansas City, Missouri to Joseph and Martha (Benefield) Simmons.

Preceding her in death: father, Joe Simmons; step-mom, Jan Simmons; and sister, Theresa King.

Survivors: husband, Robb, of the home; 4 sons, Ricky (Ashley) Bottorff, Kidder, Missouri, Henry (Traci) Copple, Maryville, Missouri, Daniel (Kerry) Copple, DeSoto, Kansas, and Shawn McGee, California; daughter, Sammie (Jason) Potts, Cameron, Missouri; mother and step-father, Martha (Bob) Johnson; 4 sisters, Beth (Gary) Britton, Fort Myers, Florida, Boots (Jim) Carty, Craig, Missouri, Billie Jo (Dustin) Herrington, New London, Missouri, Bobbiejo (Matt) Cook, Hamilton, Missouri; 21 grandchildren, McKayla, Lane, Dylan, Noah, Riley, Talan, Collins, Ryder, Kinley, Ember, Jada, Gracie, Cash, Emmett, Cale, Harper, Clayton, Carson, Caiden, Addie, and Cason.

Visitation: 2:00 PM-4:00 PM, Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Poland-Thompson Chapel, Cameron, Missouri.

Memorials may be given to the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expense.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, MO.


