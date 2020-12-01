June Ann Haer, 91

June A. Haer, 91 of Mound City, Missouri, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. Her physical afflictions might think they've won the battle but we are giving God the glory for calling our mother home in His perfect timing.

June was born March 3, 1929, in Craig, Missouri, to the late John & Frances (Pflaumer) Smith. She married her husband, Kenneth Lee Haer on June 19, 1950 in Oregon, Missouri. He precedes her in death.

Also, preceding her in death is her brothers, Johnnie Lee and Jim Smith; granddaughter, Dara Davis; and great-granddaughters, Korah and Paizley Haer.

Survivors include children, Peggie (Denny) Davis of Bella Vista, AR, Steven (Ruth) Haer of Savannah, MO, Ronnie (Pam) Haer of Craig, MO, Linda (Allen) Nauman of Craig, MO, and Eddie (Shelly) Haer of Bellevue, NE; sisters, Carolyn Bunt of Claremore, OK, and Sue Caton of St. Joseph, MO; 31 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

June was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 164, Story-Hardin Post 164 in Craig, Missouri, and a 4-H Leader. She was a devoted member to St. Peters Lutheran Church and taught Sunday School for several years and a member of the Ladies Aid.

She loved to quilt and sew. She made many quilts for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Monday November 23, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Graveside service at 3:00 PM Monday, at Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Craig, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Andrew County Ministries Food Pantry.