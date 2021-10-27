June (Leddy) Robaska, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away October 6, 2021.

She was born on August 2, 1935 in Englewood, New Jersey to Thomas Patrick and Catherine (McAvoy) Leddy.

She earned an Associate of Science degree from Endicott Junior College in 1955, then a Bachelor of Science degree in 1957 and Master of Arts degree in 1959, both from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

June married P. Gordon Robaska on December 20, 1958. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage. They enjoyed many memories together, a favorite was raising their three sons while living in Taiwan, Republic of China, from 1970-1974.

She was a high school teacher at Evanston Township High School in Evanston, Illinois for two years. After the children left home, she worked at Express Personnel Agency for a number of years.

June was a Cradle Episcopalian and very active in the Church including serving on the Vestry and Alter Guild, among other activities. Through the years, she remained active with her university sorority, Delta Delta Delta, and with P.E.O. Since living in St. Joseph, she was supportive of Missouri Western State University, including establishing two scholarship endowments in memory of her parents.

She enjoyed needlepoint, especially creating annual Christmas ornaments for each of the immediate family, as well as playing bridge and mahjong. In addition, she loved to travel, including 22 holiday vacation trips with her children and grandchildren, with Turks & Caicos and Kauai among her favorites. She enjoyed watching and supporting her children and grandchildren in their sports and academic endeavors.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband, P. Gordon Robaska; children, P. Gordon (Pam) Robaska, Jr., Scott L. (Gail) Robaska, David A. (Julie) Robaska; grandchildren, Matthew S. Robaska, Joshua M. Robaska, Allison C. Robaska, Andrew P. Robaska; siblings, Thomas D. (Joyce) Leddy and Linda (Trevor) Leddy; and numerous extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to June’s care giver Lori Ashworth and Three Rivers Hospice.

The farewell service and public livestream will be at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Christ Episcopal Church, 207 North 7th Street, St. Joseph, Missouri, the Rev’d George L. Cleaves, Jr. presiding. Immediately following the service, there will be a private internment of the ashes in the Columbarium at Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to please consider a donation in June’s memory to a charity of your choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.