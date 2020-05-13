June Mable Deatherage-Large, 99

June Deatherage - Large

1921-2020

Mable June Deatherage-Large 99, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 in a Saint Joseph, MO health care center. She was born February 7, 1921 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Alma and Charles King. She attended Benton High School, then worked and retired from Chase Candy Company after 25 yaers of service. She enjoyed music, playing guitar, spending time with her grandchildren and family. She was a member of former King Hill Baptist Church. June was preceded in death by her parents, 1st husband, Wayne Deatherage, 2nd husband, Jim Large, brother, Jack E. King, and sisters, Elsie Turner and Helen Winborn. Survivors include daughter, Carol "Jeannie" Thomas, St. Joseph, MO, son, Wayne "Eddie" (Trish) Deatherage both of St. Joseph, MO, grandchildren: Wayne (Laurie) Wheeler, Jerry Wheeler, Michael Sellars, Sara Dunn, great grandchildren: Morgan Wheeler, Brett (Chelsea) Wheeler, Trevon and Kaliyah Dunn.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11:00 am, at the Ashland Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Carriage Square Convalescent Center Activities Department. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.