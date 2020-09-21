June Marie Tayor, 93

June Marie Taylor

1927-2020

June Marie Taylor, 93, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.

June was born in Stewartsville, Missouri, lived in Mound City, Kansas City and for the most part St. Joseph. She worked hard her entire life, waiting tables at some of the most memorable hometown restaurants (Bucket Shop, Wiedmaier’s), cooking for and serving students at MWSC cafeteria, and retiring from Heartland Hospital.

June loved people and considered herself an avid watcher. She loved country music (a picture of Tim McGraw was above her bed), Jeopardy, the color purple was her favorite and openly admitted to being a Chocaholic. June was a member of Patee Park Baptist Church in the years prior to moving to Senior Living.

June spent over 20 years at Carriage Square Health Care facility and considered it home. She spoke about many of the Healthcare providers as if they were family. The family is grateful for the care given to June over those years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Alice Carson; sister, Dorothy Carson; grandson, Rex Allen Jumps; and niece, Melanie Rudell.

June is survived by her children, Thomas Jumps, Janice Dougherty (Danny), Donnie Jumps (Pam), Debera Nichols (Troy Mills), Alice Taylor, Vickie Taylor; brother, Russell Carson (Carlyn); nephew, Gerry Carson (Sharon); niece Dianna Ness (David); thirteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.

Private Graveside Farewell Services and Inurnment, Memorial Park Cemetery, where June will rest near the family members that proceeded her.