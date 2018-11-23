Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Junior Vincent April 22, 1919 - November 23, 2018

Funeral service 2:00PM Wednesday, November 28, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment at Union Cemetery. Visitation will commence at 12:00PM Tuesday, November 27, with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00. Memorial donations may be made to the Faucett Christian Church.

Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 8:35 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Obal Burris Vincent, Jr., 99, of Faucett, Missouri, passed away at a local care facility Friday, November 23, 2018.

Junior was born in Faucett on April 22, 1919, to Obal and Cuma (Waller) Vincent. He graduated from the Faucett High School and began farming after graduation. He was a farmer for his whole life, living on the Buchanan County Centennial Farm with his family.

In 1939, when he was 20, Junior married Alleen Hirtler; in 2014, they celebrated 75 years of marriage, before she preceded him in death in 2015.

Besides working on his farm, Junior also worked at Missouri Western State University. He was also a member of the Faucett Christian Church.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sisters: Ella Amanda Mizzell; Marietta Ussary; Anna Mae Robinson.

Junior is survived by: sons Ronald (Becky) and Randall Vincent, both of Faucett; grandchildren, Chad Vincent, Elisha Barmann, Randallyn Wilcoxson; and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral service 2:00PM Wednesday, November 28, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. Interment at Union Cemetery. Visitation will commence at 12:00PM Tuesday, November 27, with the family receiving friends from 6:00-8:00. Memorial donations may be made to the Faucett Christian Church.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 3°
Maryville
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 4°
Savannah
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
Cameron
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 3°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 6°
After a Sunday of heavy snow and blizzard conditions, quiet weather is moving in to northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. With the fresh snow pack, temperatures will be bitter cold. Expect lows to be in the teens this morning with partly cloudy skies. Winds will still be gusty from the NNW at 10-15 mph so there could still be blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Roads are icy and snow packed which will make way for a difficult Monday morning commute if you have to head out. Drive safe & allow extra time!
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events