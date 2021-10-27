Justin Tyler “Catch-Up” McNeiley, 37, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021.

He was born December 14, 1983 in St. Joseph to Marshall and Linda (Rose) McNeiley. He was a 2002 graduate of Savannah High School.

Justin proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard, where he was deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He was also a full, active member of The Outlaws MC.

Justin was a maintenance engineer for the Federal Aviation Administration facility in Olathe, Kansas, for many years.

He enjoyed horses and many outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, and was an avid shooter. Most of all, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents.

Survivors include his father, Marshall (Denise); his mother, Linda; sister, Amanda (Kieth) Gardner; nephew, Mitchell (Shelby) Gardner; nieces, Delaney and Peyton Gardner; good friend, Daniel Richey and his family; and his beloved dog, Beau.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. For those who wish to make memorial contributions, the family suggests donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.