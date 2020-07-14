Clear
K. Leroy Moutray, 79

Visitation: Friday, July 17th, 2020 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM @ Simplify Cremations & Funerals. 2335 St. Joseph Avenue, St. Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jul 14, 2020 9:44 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

K. Leroy Moutray
1941-2020

K. Leroy Moutray, 79, Elwood, Kansas, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
He was born January 1, 1941 to Kenneth and Margarette (Morrison) Moutray.
Leroy married and later divorced Loretta Milbourn. He later married Betty Lou Carron. She survives of the home.
He was a graduate of Lafayette High School and worked for UPS for 13 years and later worked as a correctional officer at WRDCC. He and Betty owned and operated St. Joe Snack Sales and Servicemaster Lawncare.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christina Dawn; son-in-law, Lanny Phillips.
Additional survivors include sons, Jeffrey Moutray, Eric Moutray (Lori), Douglas Elrod; daughters, Sandy Phillips, Rhonda Stigall (Mark); 14 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren.
The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Friday, Simplify Cremations & Funerals. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Noyes Home for Children. Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com

