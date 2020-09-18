Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Karen Ann Shepard, 74

Services to be held at a later date.

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 9:57 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Karen Ann Shepard, 74, of Graham, MO, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Karen was born in Elmo, MO, on May 10, 1946, to Dayton “Buck” and Jennie Ethel Wilfong Lawson. Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her siblings: Bob, Bill, Don, Kathy, Betty, and her daughter, Kimberly.

Karen grew up in Graham and graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, then lived for several years in St. Joseph, MO, before moving back to Graham, she had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University.

She was a homemaker; and belonged to the Graham Methodist Church.

She married Jimmie Roe Shepard on March 27, 1965, and he survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children: Jimmie (Elaine) Shepard, Chandler, TX, Kurt Shepard, Graham, MO, Cindy Kinder, Maryville, MO, and Kathy Theas, Fairfax, MO; her siblings: Jennie Steelman, and Sue Yuck; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shepard has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

Services will be at a later at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories