Karen Ann Shepard, 74, of Graham, MO, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, MO.

Karen was born in Elmo, MO, on May 10, 1946, to Dayton “Buck” and Jennie Ethel Wilfong Lawson. Her parents preceded her in death, as well as her siblings: Bob, Bill, Don, Kathy, Betty, and her daughter, Kimberly.

Karen grew up in Graham and graduated from Nodaway-Holt High School, then lived for several years in St. Joseph, MO, before moving back to Graham, she had attended classes at Northwest Missouri State University.

She was a homemaker; and belonged to the Graham Methodist Church.

She married Jimmie Roe Shepard on March 27, 1965, and he survives of the home.

Other survivors include her children: Jimmie (Elaine) Shepard, Chandler, TX, Kurt Shepard, Graham, MO, Cindy Kinder, Maryville, MO, and Kathy Theas, Fairfax, MO; her siblings: Jennie Steelman, and Sue Yuck; 12 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Shepard has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO

Services will be at a later at the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, MO.

Memorials are suggested to the family to help with final expenses.