Karen Bravo, 70

Karen Bravo 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in St. Joseph.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 2:07 PM

Karen Bravo 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in St. Joseph. She was born December 5, 1950 in Wathena, KS, daughter of Betty and Bob Caton. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1968, and attended Fellowship Baptist Bible College in Peoria IL. She married John Bravo on June 13, 1969. Karen retired from Lowe's. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and fishing. She was the great protector of many stray cats. Karen loved her family, and her very special people called her Mimi. She was a member of Bible Baptist Temple. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, sister and her husband, Donna and Gary Meade, sister, Sue Burks, and infant brother, Bobby Caton. Survivors include: husband, John Bravo of the home, children, Stacey (Bruce) Green, John Bravo II, and David Bravo all of St. Joseph, nieces, Lisa Presnell and Leslie McDowell, grandchildren, Rachael Hellerich (Kody Pfleiderer), Myranda Hellerich, Alexander Hellerich, Anika Bravo, Carter Bravo, Josie Bravo, and Morgan Lollar, great-grandchildren, Rownen Dunham and Boston Pfleiderer, brothers, Lee (Dorthy) Caton of St. Joseph, and Jerry Caton of Agency, MO, sisters, Kathie (Steve) Thomason of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Peggy (Joe) Bravo of Ft. Calhoun, NE. If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me.
Mrs. Bravo has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
