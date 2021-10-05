Karen Bravo 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021 in St. Joseph. She was born December 5, 1950 in Wathena, KS, daughter of Betty and Bob Caton. She graduated from Benton High School class of 1968, and attended Fellowship Baptist Bible College in Peoria IL. She married John Bravo on June 13, 1969. Karen retired from Lowe's. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and fishing. She was the great protector of many stray cats. Karen loved her family, and her very special people called her Mimi. She was a member of Bible Baptist Temple. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, sister and her husband, Donna and Gary Meade, sister, Sue Burks, and infant brother, Bobby Caton. Survivors include: husband, John Bravo of the home, children, Stacey (Bruce) Green, John Bravo II, and David Bravo all of St. Joseph, nieces, Lisa Presnell and Leslie McDowell, grandchildren, Rachael Hellerich (Kody Pfleiderer), Myranda Hellerich, Alexander Hellerich, Anika Bravo, Carter Bravo, Josie Bravo, and Morgan Lollar, great-grandchildren, Rownen Dunham and Boston Pfleiderer, brothers, Lee (Dorthy) Caton of St. Joseph, and Jerry Caton of Agency, MO, sisters, Kathie (Steve) Thomason of Shawnee Mission, KS, and Peggy (Joe) Bravo of Ft. Calhoun, NE. If roses grow in heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for me. Place them in my mother's arms and tell her they're from me.

Mrs. Bravo has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.