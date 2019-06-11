Karen "CoCo" Arnold 71, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019 in a Saint Joseph, MO hospital. She was born May 27, 1948 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Corrine and Charles McDonald. She enjoyed singing on sing snap, and she loved her fur baby cats. CoCo was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Charles McDonald Jr., sisters, Bonnie Norris, Barbara Emerson, and Gracie McDonald. Survivors include husband, David Arnold Sr. of the home, sons: Jonathon Burhham, David Arnold Jr., and Mathew Arnold, daughters, Johanna Burnham, Cynthia Rock, and Sarah McGill. numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services and interment will be conducted on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm, at the Odd Fellows Public Cemetery, The family will receive friends from 12:00 AM to on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Karen "CoCo" Arnold memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.