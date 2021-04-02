Karen E. Dittemore, 76, entered eternal rest on March 28, 2021. Born to Calvin and Helen Frakes on July 8, 1944 in St. Joseph. Karen resided in the area her entire life. She graduated from DeKalb High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Billy Dittemore. They shared 46 years of marriage before his death in 2011. Her parents, and two sisters, Robin Burnett, Beth Bush, and niece, Terri Davis precede her in death. Karen worked in the insurance and healthcare environments throughout her career, retiring as Executive Assistant to the CEO of Mosaic Life Care and its Board, Officers, and Administrators in 2020 with 23 years of service. She also worked as Finance Secretary at Community Health Plan. Karen earned licensures for property, casualty, health, and life and NASD 6 & 63 investment and securities. Her steadfast work ethic, consummate professionalism, and dedication to her positions were her hallmarks.

Karen attended DeKalb Christian Church for many years, where she volunteered as a youth and Sunday School Teacher, and she was Finance Secretary for 18 years. She was a member at both DeKalb Christian and St. James.

Attending school events and sports activities for her granddaughters, traveling, gardening, landscaping, and planning family trips to Branson each summer, and preparing meals and hosting dinners for the family each Sunday were the things Karen enjoyed most. She also liked time spent with former co-workers who were a valuable support system and great friends.

Her children, Travis Dittemore (Jennifer) of St. Joseph and Kristen Emmendorfer (Jeff) of Kansas City, survive her as well as her granddaughters, Mallory, Madison, Macy, and Lauren. Additional survivors are: sisters, Dianne Powell, West Hills, CA; Melissa (Richard) Lawrence, Rushville, and Becky (Casey) Spencer, Faucett; and brothers, Bill (JoBeth) Frakes, DeKalb and Bret (Candy) Frakes, St. Joseph, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Karen Dittemore Scholarship Fund, DeKalb High School.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral services and public livestream 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the DeKalb Christian Church, DeKalb, Missouri. Livestream, online condolence and obituary www.ruppfuneral.com.