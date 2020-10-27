Clear
Karen Faye Merritt, 74

Visitation: Friday, October 30th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Oct 27, 2020
Karen Faye Merritt passed away peacefully at home on October 24, 2020. Karen was born November 17, 1945, in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, to Dillard and Rose (Kozak) Wales.

She married Dennis G. Merritt on November 5, 1993. He preceded her in death April 9, 2002.

She worked as a cashier in Cushing, Oklahoma, and Kmart in St. Joseph when Dennis retired from logging and they moved back to St. Joseph.

Also preceding her in death beside her parents and husband are sister, Sharon Wales; brother, Dean Wales; daughters, Diana Lindsey and Michelle Walts; and grandson, Jeremy Lindsey.

She is survived by children Dennis C. (Connie) Merritt, Hemple, Missori, Mark Merritt, Marvin (Cindy) Merritt and Paula (Mike) Welsh of St. Joseph; sister Rosalyn McBride, Stillwater, Oklahoma; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Karen loved family gatherings, cooking for family and friends and playing bingo and card games. She will be greatly missed.

Family will gather with friends Friday, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory. Private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Noyes Home for Children, 801 N Noyes Blvd., St. Joseph MO 64506.

