Karen L. Shanks, 60

No services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Oct 21, 2020 2:54 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Karen L. Shanks
1960-2020

Karen L. Shanks, 60, Dearborn, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
She was born October 9, 1960 in Smithville, Missouri to Henry and Betty (Thornton) Alliet.
Karen enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, and taking care of her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Zumburnenn; parents; and brother, David Alliet.
Survivors include husband of 35 years, Wayne Shanks; children, Justin Zumburnenn and Lindsey Smith (Chris); sisters, Linda and Donna; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

