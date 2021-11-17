Clear
Karen Lynne (Erickson) Donahoo, 77

Karen Lynne (Erickson) Donahoo, 77, Rea, Missouri; passed away Friday, November 5, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born on April 28, 1944 in St. Joseph, Missouri to the late, Laurence and Rowena (Groenke) Erickson. She was a 1962 graduate of Lafayette High School.

Mrs. Donahoo worked as a service worker and retired from North Andrew High School.

Karen was a member of Rosendale Christian Church. She enjoyed going to auctions, reading, getting her hair done and above all spending time with her family and friends. She always looked forward to celebrating her favorite holiday, the 4th of July.

Karen married Shelby "Buster" Donahoo on February 20, 1971. He preceded her in death.

In addition to her parents and husband, Karen was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Huntley Wilson, infant great-granddaughter and numerous brother and sister-in-laws.

Karen is survived by her children, Kelly Hileman (Terry), Conway, MO; Cliff Petersen, Columbia, MO; Charlie Donahoo (Brandy), Rea, MO and John "Pooh" Donahoo (Lisa), Rosendale, MO; sister, Jennice Stout, Atchison, KS; twelve grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:30 PM Tuesday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where a celebration of life will be held following the visitation at 7:30 PM.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.

